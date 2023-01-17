The Rumble is an iconic WWE institution that attracts casual viewers in by the droves, and 2023 looks set to be no exception.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is approaching with one of the biggest pro-wrestling events of the year ready to draw in a massive crowd – both in-person and around the world.

The 36th edition of the event will see 30 men and 30 women enter the ring for a Rumble match each, with contenders steadily introduced to the spotlight throughout the course of the match.

One by one, contenders are picked off and booted out of the running before only a select group reach the final stages. Last year's men's Rumble was won by Brock Lesnar, who entered at No.30 and wiped out five rivals in less than three minutes.

The 2022 women's champion, Ronda Rousey, took little over 10 minutes to secure victory after entering at No.28.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 takes place on Saturday 28th January 2023, but British fans must wait until the early hours of Sunday 29th January 2023 to tune in.

The annual event takes place in the same slot each year and is traditionally the first top-tier WWE event of each calendar year.

What time is WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 starts at 1am UK time with a stacked card of matches to savour, including the main event.

BT Sport Box Office coverage will cost £19.95 and will begin at 1am so you can tune in for the full show. You'll also be able to watch the event on demand at a more reasonable hour if you're not a night owl.

The show will also be broadcast on WWE Network, which costs £9.99 per month.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match card

Check out the full match schedule for WWE Royal Rumble 2023:

30-man Royal Rumble match (announced so far): Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Omos

30-woman Royal Rumble match (announced so far): Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez

Roman Reigns (c) v Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt v LA Knight – Pitch Black match

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.