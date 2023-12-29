They wrote in a statement: "We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman.

"We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life.

"One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities. He will never be forgotten."

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Chapman began his wrestling career back in 2014, and soon became known for his light-hearted ring style.

He went on to compete in PROGRESS Wrestling, IPW and many more promotions across the UK.

In 2018, he won the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title, holding the belt for six months.

His final match came back in June 2023, in which he successfully defended his Resurgence Arthouse Championship title.

Tributes have been flooding in for Chapman following the tragic news of his passing.

Professional wrestler 'Big Wavy' Roy Johnson wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Awful news. Kurtis was such a character and so fun to be around. RIP."

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling posted a picture of Chapman alongside the caption: "Rest in peace, Kurtis."

Meanwhile, PROGRESS Wrestling wrote: "We are absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Kurtis Chapman otherwise known to fans as Mad Kurt. Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends. BritWres will never be the same without him."

International Wrestling Network also shared pictures of Chapman, writing alongside: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kurtis Chapman Chapman was a regular on our roster, appearing at our biggest shows, on our national television series and was a big character behind the scenes."

They continued: "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this incredibly hard time."

Advertisement

TNT Extreme Wrestling also shared their condolences for Chapman, writing: "Everyone at TNT extends their deepest condolences to the loved ones of Kurtis Chapman, better known as Mad Kurt. Kurtis was not just a well-respected performer but a dear friend. We will miss not just him but the laughter and light he brought to all of us dearly."