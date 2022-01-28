Less than six months after the summer Olympics in Tokyo dominated headlines around the world, the Winter Olympics will go full steam ahead with a packed schedule. And it all kicks off very, very soon!

The Winter Olympics 2022 are fast approaching with two weeks of intense sporting action to fill our screens.

By the time the opening ceremony rolls around, several events will have already started, and we're here to make sure you don't miss a moment of the drama.

Numerous events need extra time before the official opening of the Games due to the number of matches or contests involved in them and potential recovery days in between.

You can check out the full list of dates for every sport below as well as a guide to the time difference between the UK and Beijing.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when the Winter Olympics begins and some key dates for your diary.

When is the Winter Olympics 2022?

The Winter Olympics 2022 runs from Friday 4th February 2022 until Sunday 20th February 2022, but this doesn't give you the full picture.

Curling and luge events start sooner, on Wednesday 2nd February due to the length of time it takes to complete each event.

Ice hockey and various skiing events all take place on Thursday 3rd February, so there's plenty of action to soak up before the Games officially begin.

Winter Olympics dates

Check out the full list of dates for Olympic events coming up over the next couple of weeks:

Alpine skiing (6-11th; 13th; 15-17th; 19th)

Bobsleigh (13-15th; 18-20th)

Biathlon (5th; 7-8th; 11-13th; 15-16th; 18-19th)

Cross-country skiing (5-6th; 8th; 10-13th; 16th; 19-20th)

Curling (2nd-20th)

Freestyle skiing (3th; 5-10th; 13-19th)

Figure skating (4th; 6-8th; 10th; 12th; 14-15th; 17-20th)

Ice hockey (3rd-20th)

Luge (5-9th)

Nordic combined (9th; 15th; 17th)

Snowboard (5-12th; 14-15)

Ski jumping (5-7th; 11-12th; 14th)

Skeleton (10-12th)

Speed skating (5-8th; 10-13th; 15th; 17-19th)

Short track speed skating (5th; 7th; 9th; 11th; 13th; 16th)

Winter Olympics time difference – UK to Beijing

The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing. They are eight hours ahead of the UK, so most events will go ahead in the morning for British fans.

This is very similar to the Tokyo Olympics last year. Tokyo is one hour ahead of Beijing.

There will be plenty of overnight action for fans in the UK and Europe to savour, though plenty of action will be rounded up in BBC and discovery+ highlights shows as well as on demand.

