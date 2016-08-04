What time is the Rio 2016 Olympic Men's 100m Final live on the BBC?
Find out whether Usain Bolt can make history in Brazil as he aims for a third 100m Olympic gold medal
Published: Thursday, 4 August 2016 at 0:47 pm
Rio 2016 Olympics: Men's 100m Final – Sunday 14th August
Live on BBC1, race starts 2.25am UK time
Usain Bolt is set to race for a third 100m gold medal when he races in the 100m final on Day 9 of the Rio Olympics. The race in Brazil will start at 10.25pm on Sunday 14th August, but that means it will not start until 2.25am UK time (very early Monday 15th).
Advertisement
The Men's 100m preliminaries begin at 1.30pm on Saturday 13th August, with the first round from 4pm.
Semi-finals are held at 1am on Sunday night, before the 100m final is due to start at 2.25am UK time.
Advertisement
UK viewers can also watch the Men's 100m final online for free on the BBC Sport website.
Don't miss a moment with your complete Olympics TV guide – on sale now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement