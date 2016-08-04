Rio 2016 Olympics: Men's 100m Final – Sunday 14th August

Live on BBC1, race starts 2.25am UK time

Usain Bolt is set to race for a third 100m gold medal when he races in the 100m final on Day 9 of the Rio Olympics. The race in Brazil will start at 10.25pm on Sunday 14th August, but that means it will not start until 2.25am UK time (very early Monday 15th).

Advertisement

The Men's 100m preliminaries begin at 1.30pm on Saturday 13th August, with the first round from 4pm.