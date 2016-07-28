- CHANNELS: overwhelmed by all the different ways to watch the Olympics? Our pull-out breaks it down, channel-by-channel and sport-by-sport to help you work out the best way to stay abreast of the action both live and via catch up.

- ONES-TO-WATCH: From the young British middle distance runner who just smashed Kelly Holmes's British record to the Brazilian team hoping to challenge the US for basketball gold, we profile the sporting stars you might not have heard of.

- EXPERTS: from Clare Balding and Sir Steve Redgrave to Victoria Pendleton and Michael Johnson, our team of 26 sporting specialists are on hand to guide you through each step of the action and pick out their personal highlights.

- EXPLAINERS: yes, we all know what to expect from the 100m final – but what about the secret language of beach volleyball, the scoring systems for gymnastics and the tactics that dominate Greco-Roman wrestling? We've got handy breakdowns of all the sports you don't know inside out.

- MEDALS: there are 306 up for grabs, split over the 16 days of competition. Our simple table reveals which will be decided when.

- CELEBRITY TIPS: from Ellen DeGeneres to Ben Miller, Nadiya Hussein to Mary Beard, famous faces from the world of television tell us which events they'll be looking out for.

