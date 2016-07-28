Get your complete 16-day Olympics TV guide only in the new Radio Times
Where and when to watch every minute of every sport, every day, in our 72-page Rio 2016 special, complete with expert analysis and guides to the events
The Olympics are just around the corner. More than 3,000 hours of Rio 2016 action will be broadcast as the world's finest athletes go for gold. Years of hard graft have got them to this point – and as they push their bodies to the limit, we'll be sat on the sofa, soaking up all the drama.
To do so, you'll need just two things... a television and the Radio Times Olympic special. Extra in next week's edition, our 72-page guide covers all 16 days of the competition and is packed with:
- CHANNELS: overwhelmed by all the different ways to watch the Olympics? Our pull-out breaks it down, channel-by-channel and sport-by-sport to help you work out the best way to stay abreast of the action both live and via catch up.
- ONES-TO-WATCH: From the young British middle distance runner who just smashed Kelly Holmes's British record to the Brazilian team hoping to challenge the US for basketball gold, we profile the sporting stars you might not have heard of.
- EXPERTS: from Clare Balding and Sir Steve Redgrave to Victoria Pendleton and Michael Johnson, our team of 26 sporting specialists are on hand to guide you through each step of the action and pick out their personal highlights.
- EXPLAINERS: yes, we all know what to expect from the 100m final – but what about the secret language of beach volleyball, the scoring systems for gymnastics and the tactics that dominate Greco-Roman wrestling? We've got handy breakdowns of all the sports you don't know inside out.
- MEDALS: there are 306 up for grabs, split over the 16 days of competition. Our simple table reveals which will be decided when.
- CELEBRITY TIPS: from Ellen DeGeneres to Ben Miller, Nadiya Hussein to Mary Beard, famous faces from the world of television tell us which events they'll be looking out for.
