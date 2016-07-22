New for 2016, Google Street View have been capturing what it's like inside the venues. Check out the view Usain Bolt will see as he lines up in the Rio Olympic Stadium.

View the location for each venue using the map, and find out more about each stadium below.

Maracana Stadium

The legendary football stadium will stage the Opening and Closing Ceremony, and key matches in the football tournament.

Sambodromo

Normally the venue for Rio’s world-famous carnival, the Sambadrome will be the site for the archery competition, and the start and finish of the men’s and women’s marathon

Olympic Arena

Home to artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and the trampoline events, the Olympic Arena was first built for the 2007 Pan American Games.

Olympic Stadium

Another venue built for the Pan American Games, the Olympic Stadium will be the main venue for athletics track and field events. From Usain Bolt to Mo Farah, this will be the place where Olympic dreams are made.

Pontal

A temporary venue on the coast in Rio's Western Zone will host the start and finish for the road cycling time trials and race walking.

Riocentro

Various ‘Pavilions’ will host events such as badminton and boxing, in the largest exhibition centre in South America. All have been specially adapted for the Games: Pavilion 4 for example has a modern “low speed air conditioning system” which apparently is ideal for badminton events.

Carioca Arena 1

Newly built for the Games, Arena 1 will host Olympic basketball.

Youth Arena

Also used for women’s basketball, the newly-built Youth Arena will also stage modern pentathlon fencing.

Beach Volleyball Arena

Right on Copacabana Beach, Rio’s most famous beach, the temporary stadium will host Brazil’s beloved beach volleyball.

Whitewater Stadium

The venue for canoe slalom uses 25 million litres of water in its two canoe slalom courses - one for competition measuring 250 metres and another 200-metre training course. Specially built for the Games, the centre is part of the bigger ‘X-Park’ in Rio, hosting events such as BMX and mountain bike.

Lagoa Stadium

The Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in the centre of Rio, right beneath Christ the Redeemer, is set to stage the rowing and canoe sprint events.

Olympic BMX Centre

Another ‘X-Park’ venue, the bumpy dirt track has been built for the Olympics, with sharp turns and steep ramps.

Mountain Bike Centre

The third main ‘X-Park’ venue is 5,400 metres long and hosts the rough-and-ready mountain bike events.

Fort Copacabana

Road cycling, open-water marathon swimming and triathlon will take begin at this beautiful spot at the end of Copacabana Beach.

Rio Olympic Velodrome

The track cycling centre was one of the last venues to be completed by the Olympic builders. Purpose-built for the Games, the track will continue to be used once the Olympics is finished.

Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre

The aquatics centre was built for the 2007 Pan American Games, and will host the diving, synchronised swimming and water polo events. It is named after the first Brazilian woman to participate in the summer Olympics. Lenk competed in the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Olympic Equestrian Centre

First used during the Pan American Games, the equestrian centre has been expanded for the Olympics and will play host to the showjumping, eventing and cross-country.

Carioca Arena 2

Part of a new block of sporting venues, Arena 2 hosts wrestling and judo.

Carioca Arena 3

Home of the taekwondo and fencing competitions. After the Games, the venue will be turned into a specialist sports school.

Olympic Golf Course

The first time golf has been played at the Olympics since 1904, the 18-hole course has been designed specifically for the Olympics.

Future Arena

Handball will be held in this innovative venue. Once the Games are over, the venue will be taken apart and the parts will be recycled as four different schools across the city.

Olympic Hockey Centre

Two artificial pitches are situated in the hockey venue, originally constructed for the Pan American Games.

Deodoro Aquatics Centre

An outdoor swimming venue for the swimming section of the modern pentathlon.

Deodoro Stadium

The temporary Deodoro Stadium will host the rugby tournament and the equestrian and combined running and shooting sections of the modern pentathlon.

Marina da Gloria

The viewing area for the sailing competitions taking place in Guanabara Bay.

Olympic Tennis Centre

While Centre Court has been constructed especially for the Games, many of the other 16 courts used in this year’s tennis events are temporary.

Maracanazinho

The home of volleyball in Rio, the indoor arena holds 11,800 spectators and is right next to the Maracana Stadium.

Outside Rio

Amazonia Arena

Built for the 2014 World Cup, the stadium in Manaus will host six matches in the group stages of the football tournaments.

Corinthians Arena

Another venue for the 2014 World Cup, the stadium is located in Brazil’s largest city, Sao Paulo. The arena will host group and quarter-final matches plus a men's semi-final and the women's bronze medal game.

Fonte Nova Arena

The newly-renovated stadium in Salvador will host eight group-stage matches and two quarter-finals.

Mane Garrincha Stadium

Capital city Brasilia hosts eight group-stage matches, including the opener in the men's event, as well as two quarter-finals.

Mineirao

Situated in Belo Horizonte, the Mineirao will host six group games, two quarter-finals, a women's semi-final and the men's third-place play-off.