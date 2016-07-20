When do the Olympics start? Rio 2016 begins on 5th August 2016, with the Opening Ceremony starting at midnight UK time.

What are the dates for Rio 2016? 5th-21st August.

What channel are the Olympics on TV? The BBC will once again be showing comprehensive live coverage, although the four-hour time difference means the schedule will be different compared with London 2012. Live sport will take place roughly between 1pm and 3am UK time, with shows such as BBC Breakfast turned into Olympics highlights shows for the duration of the Games.

Rio Olympics 2016 schedule

Rio Olympics 2016 venues

Rio 2016 on TV

