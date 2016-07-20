When do the Rio 2016 Olympics start?
Usain Bolt, Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and more will be competing in Rio live on the BBC – but when does the action kick off?
Published: Wednesday, 20 July 2016 at 4:20 pm
When do the Olympics start? Rio 2016 begins on 5th August 2016, with the Opening Ceremony starting at midnight UK time.
What are the dates for Rio 2016? 5th-21st August.
What channel are the Olympics on TV? The BBC will once again be showing comprehensive live coverage, although the four-hour time difference means the schedule will be different compared with London 2012. Live sport will take place roughly between 1pm and 3am UK time, with shows such as BBC Breakfast turned into Olympics highlights shows for the duration of the Games.
Rio Olympics 2016 schedule
Rio Olympics 2016 venues
Rio 2016 on TV
