Not all of the 32 venues in Rio are ready for the Google cameras just yet, but the company is aiming to have all the venues mapped before the start of the Opening Ceremony on Friday 5th August.

Inside the Olympic Stadium – venue for track and field athletics

“Street View gives users a unique chance to see the venues from the same perspective that athletes will have during the Games,” said Rio 2016 communications director Adriana Garcia.

More like this

A Google mapper walks around the stadium with a specially designed, 18kg backpack called the 'Trekker', which has 15 different cameras mounted to it, allowing the mapper to capture every angle.

Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre – venue for diving, synchronised swimming and water polo

“Some venues haven’t been photographed because they are not ready yet," explained Google Brazil Partnerships spokesperson Carlos Aranha, adding, "We have everything set to do things before the Olympics.”

Olympic Aquatics Centre – venue for swimming and water polo

More than 20 venues have been photographed and mapped, including the five venues outside Rio used for the Olympic football tournaments. As well as photos of the stadia themselves, Maps also intends to show the entrances, stairs and seating plans for spectators visiting the Olympics.

Rio Olympic Velodrome – venue for track cycling

Tickets for the Olympics are now available to buy for foreigners as well as Brazilian residents, direct from the Rio 2016 website.

Advertisement

The Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday 5th August, and continue through to Sunday 21st August.