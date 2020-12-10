Moreno himself was also on the card at UFC 255 in November, seeing off Brandon Royval in just one round, but he'll face tougher competition in the shape of Figueiredo.

The 32-year-old Brazilian has had an immense 2020, claiming the UFC Flyweight Championship in July by defeating Joseph Benavidez – who he'd beaten in another bout back in February while before over the weight limit.

Aside from the main match-up, there are a number of other intriguing contests set to take place on both the main and preliminary cards, so this looks set to be an excellent evening of action.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 256 on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the UFC 256 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 256 event will start at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 13th December 2020.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 256 on in the UK?

UFC 256 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 256 online

You can watch UFC 256 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 256 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 256 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, which includes the UFC 256 Prelims, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 256 held?

The UFC 256 event will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – a regular hosting venue for fights during lockdown.

UFC 256 fight card

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo v Brandon Moreno – Flyweight title

Tony Ferguson v Charles Oliviera – Lightweight

Renato Moicano v Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight

Check out the link for our full UFC 256 fight card.

Looking for more? We have our UFC schedule 2020 to bring you up to date.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.