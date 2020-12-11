They aren't the only top fighters on the card though, with Tony Ferguson aiming to bounce back from a shock defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 earlier this year.

His stock has taken a hit in 2020, but a victory over Charles Oliveira would set him back on the right tracks.

Mackenzie Dern and Kevin Holland are among the other names involved this weekend, and we've rounded up the full list for you to soak up.

UFC 256 card

All UK time. Early hours of Sunday 13th December.

Main Card (from 3am)

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) v Brandon Moreno – Flyweight

Tony Ferguson v Charles Oliveira – Lightweight

Renato Moicano v Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight

Kevin Holland v Ronaldo Souza – Middleweight

Junior dos Santos v Ciryl Gane – Heavyweight

Preliminary Card (from 1am)

Cub Swanson v Daniel Pineda – Featherweight

Mackenzie Dern v Virna Jandiroba – Women's Strawweight

Gavin Tucker v Billy Quarantillo – Featherweight

Tecia Torres v Sam Hughes – Women's Strawweight

Early Preliminary Card (from 12:30am)

Sergey Spivak v Jared Vanderaa – Heavyweight

Chase Hooper v Peter Barrett – Featherweight

