The Cambridge men's team has won four of the last five outings against Oxford to swing the balance of power in their favour with an overall total of 86-81.

In the women's race, Cambridge have won all six of their most recent duels with Oxford, leaving them comfortably ahead with 47 victories to 30.

Fans will line the Thames to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy some of the finest young rowers in the nation pitted against one another.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about The Boat Race including date and start time.

When is The Boat Race 2024?

The Boat Race 2024 between Oxford and Cambridge will take place on Saturday 30th March 2024.

This year marks 195 years since the inaugural showdown between these historic rivals.

The Boat Race 2024 start time

The Boat Race start time has been confirmed, with the men's race taking place at 3:46pm UK time.

Check out the full schedule of events on the day:

2:46pm – Women's Boat Race

3:01pm – Women's Reserve Boat Race

3:16pm – Men's Reserve Boat Race

3:46pm – Men's Boat Race

How to watch The Boat Race 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Boat Race will be shown across BBC platforms.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the events.

It all begins on BBC One at 2pm.

