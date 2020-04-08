The trio will release two episodes per week as the UK wrestles with lockdown, to be released on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Of course, the pod will be recorded remotely.

Crouch said: “Normally, we’d have a few months off between series. But these aren’t normal times, as me currently acting as my children’s maths teacher indicates.

"We’re pulling our fingers out and recording Series 4 of the podcast from our separate homes. I’ll be plugging in devices I don’t understand and hoping they work. If nothing else, it’s got to be better than me teaching maths.”

That Peter Crouch Podcast is available via BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live