British star Emma Raducanu continues to go strongly with two wins under her belt in this tournament so far. She will face Ukrainian ace Anhelina Kalinina, who defeated No.7 seed Garbine Muguruza in the last round.

The Madrid Open 2022 continues on Tuesday with the women's event heating up as the Round of 16 draws to a close in the Spanish capital.

The women's game has been predictably unpredictable once again here with only three seeded players among the eight stars vying for a place in the quarter-finals, where only one of the four currently qualified players are seeded.

In the men's game, world No.1 Novak Djokovic will face Gael Monfils in a tricky Round of 32 clash later today, while Andy Murray's reward for toppling the returning Dominic Thiem is a tough test against No.14 seed Denis Shapovalov.

Fellow Brit Jack Draper is in action against Andrey Rublev while Barcelona Open champion Carlos Alcaraz Garfia begins his quest to record more silverware on home soil.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Madrid Open 2022 order of play for today.

Madrid Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 3rd May

Manolo Santana Stadium

From 11am

[6] Andrey Rublev v [WC] Jack Draper (GBR)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Daria Kasatkina

From 3pm

[1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

From 7pm

[9] Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

[7] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

From 11am

Marin Cilic (CRO) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

[17] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Jenson Brooksby (USA)

From 2:30pm

[12] Jessica Pegula (USA) v [PR] Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

[16] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

[14] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v [WC] Andy Murray (GBR)

Stadium 3

From 11am

[12] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v [Q] Hugo Dellien (BOL)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

From 4:30pm

[16] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v Jil Teichmann (SUI)

[15] Reilly Opelka (USA) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

