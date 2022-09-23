Roger Federer will join forces with Rafael Nadal in what will prove to be his final match in professional tennis as he battles alongside fellow icons with Team Europe.

The Laver Cup schedule has been confirmed with a host of enticing encounters going ahead over the course of the week.

Andy Murray takes on Alex de Minaur as he bids to remind fans around the world that he is not done yet despite being in the autumn of his own career.

Each day of Laver Cup action consists of three singles matches and a doubles match, with more points on offer throughout each day of competition.

Day 1 matches are worth one point each for the team tally, Day 2 matches are worth two points, and Day 3 matches are worth three points.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Laver Cup 2022 order of play for today.

Laver Cup schedule 2022: Order of play

All UK time. Men's and women's singles. Show court matches.

Friday 23rd September

Day Session from 1pm

Match 1: Casper Ruud v Jack Sock – Singles

Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas v Diego Schwartzman – Singles

Night Session from 7pm

Match 3: Andy Murray v Alex de Minaur – Singles

Match 4: Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal v Jack Sock/Frances Tiafoe – Doubles

Saturday 24th September

Day Session

Match 5: TBC – Singles (1pm)

Match 6: TBC – Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 7: TBC – Singles (7pm)

Match 8: TBC – Doubles (7pm)

Sunday 25th September

Day Session

Match 9: TBC – Doubles (1pm)

Match 10: TBC – Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 11: TBC – Singles (7pm)

Match 12: TBC – Singles (7pm)

