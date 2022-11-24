Rafael Nadal controversially chose to opt against featuring in the tournament with Spain to embark on a South American tour with Casper Ruud.

The Davis Cup Finals feels like a more muted affair in 2022, though some big names do remain in the hunt for glory.

Host nation and 2019 champions Spain were swiftly dispatched by Croatia in the knockout rounds this week to set up a semi-final encounter with Australia.

In the other half of the draw, Italy sprung a surprise over USA to reach the final four where they will face the winner of Germany v Canada.

Fans won't have as many options to watch the tournament this time around with major broadcasters snubbing the event. However, UK fans can still tune in for comprehensive coverage online.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Davis Cup Finals 2022?

The tournament started on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 27th November 2022.

How to watch and live stream Davis Cup Finals in the UK

You can tune in to watch every Davis Cup Finals match live on the Tennis Channel.

The service costs a small monthly fee, but you will be able to catch extensive coverage of the event on a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and devices connected to streaming media players.

Davis Cup Finals 2022 schedule

All UK time.

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 22nd November

Australia v Netherlands (3pm)

Wednesday 23rd November

Croatia v Spain (3pm)

Thursday 24th November

Italy v USA (9am)

Germany v Canada (3pm)

Semi-finals

Friday 25th November

Australia v Croatia (3pm)

Saturday 26th November

Italy v Germany/Canada (12pm)

Sunday 27th November

TBC v TBC (12pm)

Where is the Davis Cup Finals 2022 held?

The Davis Cup Finals will be held in Malaga, Spain – with the whole week of knockout games being played there.

Last year's Finals was spread across Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin, but this year will be a more condensed affair.

