She can't see beyond one dominant force in the men's singles tournament at Rod Laver Arena, but believes UK fans should get excited about a rising British talent expected to enjoy a breakout year on the ATP Tour this year.

In the women's game, Robson believes there is a clear favourite but a strong cluster of dark horses will make this anything but a procession in Melbourne.

RadioTimes.com brings you Laura Robson's expert predictions ahead of the Australian Open 2024, including who she thinks will win the men's and women's singles tournaments.

Who will win the Australian Open 2024?

Top contenders

Men's singles

LR: In Australia in particular, it goes Novak Djokovic at the very top and then there's a bit of a gap, and then there's the rest. He's won this tournament so many times. It's ridiculous when you look back at clips of him winning it as almost a teenager and you're thinking that he's really improved in the many, many years that he's spent on tour. It just feels like he's always looking for more trying to be two per cent better with every match. Everyone's just trying to catch up to his level.

Always for me in Melbourne, Novak as the very, very front runner. There's definitely four or five players, including Carlos Alcaraz obviously, that you would put in the mix, but it's hard to see anyone beating him here.

Women's singles

LR: I will always go with Iga Swiatek at the start of a tournament. She's undefeated so far in 2024, a 16-match win streak from the end of last year. She's coming into the season with a load of confidence. Then you see, Elena Rybakina trounce Aryna Sabalenka in the final of Brisbane International. There's a bunch of people I'd throw in there, but if I had to pick one, I would always go with Iga.

Sabalenka won it last year – she plays a really big game. Usually [the Australian Open courts] play like a fast-medium hard court. The balls can fly through the air quite quickly, especially if it's a night match, so then you throw in, Sabalenka, Rybakina, Jessica Pegula really enjoys these conditions.

Dark horses

Men's singles

LR: Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, who's made the final here before, you've got an Aussie, Alex de Minaur, who's just cracked the top 10 for the first time, so he's gonna have the fan support most definitely.

This week I've been really impressed by Alexander Zverev, played in the United Cup, played battle after battle out there, spent a ludicrous amount of hours on court. And Grigor Dimitrov, who just won the title in Brisbane.

Women's singles

LR: There's a few dark horses. Obviously Coco Gauff, not so much of a dark horse now that she's won a Slam but in Australia, she's struggled a little bit in the later stages compared to some of the other tournaments that she's played. There's there's maybe five or six I would throw in there. I'd love to see the resurgence of the mums too – Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka.

It's really hard to know how your body is going to pull up after that long off the tour. Osaka seems to be looking really healthy, seems to be physically in great shape and feeling good about her game. But I think the stress of a Slam is different than a regular tournament because you've got 128 players battling it out. It's very hard to know, but I think anyone with her ball striking ability is going to be just fine in the long run.

Breakout stars to watch

Men's singles

LR: Well, not to put any pressure on him, but I would actually say Jack Draper. Given he's healthy, given he's had such a good off-season, I really predict huge things for him. He's got such a big game, he's such a good athlete.

What has held him back in the past is just his body kind of breaking down rather than anything lacking in his game style. If he's able to stay healthy for a good chunk of the season, then I wouldn't be the only one to say that he's going to have a breakout year. I feel like there's videos going around of all the ATP players at the top and they kind of have to say: "Who do you think is going to win their first title in 2024?" and they all say Jack, so if it's the consensus among the locker room then it's a pretty confident pick.

Women's singles

LR: Mira Andreeva. She's 16, turns 17 this year. She's unbelievable. She is such a good mover out there for someone so young, she's a great hitter of the ball, she's really brave out there.

For such a young player, she's got so much confidence in herself and her game, and really believes that she can beat the top players. If anyone's going to have a breakout year, it's going to be her.

