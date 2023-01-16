The Scottish star must go through Matteo Berrettini to extend his stay Down Under, but dispatching the No.13 seed will prove no simple task at the start of a new calendar year.

Andy Murray begins his journey at the Australian Open with a tough encounter against a highly-rated, seeded opponent in Melbourne.

Murray should be well rested going into this one having played just one competitive match since the Paris Masters in October. However, that could also work against Murray if he has been unable to shake off any accumulated rust.

Murray enters the competition with quietly high hopes and low expectations. The autumn of his career is not expected to bear fruit in the shape of another Grand Slam title.

However, he has steadily increased his ranking since coming back from injury. He sat at No.49 until the week before the tournament when he dropped back to No.66 due to only playing one match since the Paris Masters in October.

When is Andy Murray playing at the Australian Open 2023?

Andy Murray's next match is against Matteo Berrettini in the first round.

They will face each other at 2:30am UK time on Tuesday 17th January 2023.

Andy Murray results at Australian Open 2023

First round – 2:30am, Tuesday 17th January

Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini [13]

