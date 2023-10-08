However, several key names have withdrawn from the tournament, including world champion Luca Brecel, Mark Williams and Graeme Dott.

Fans can still soak up some of the finest names on tour battle it out for a strong prize pot in Wuhan.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Wuhan Open 2023.

When is Wuhan Open 2023?

The Wuhan Open 2023 starts on Monday 9th October 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 15th October 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Wuhan Open 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Wuhan Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 7:30am and 12:30pm on each day of the tournament.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Wuhan Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Wuhan Open 2023 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Wuhan Open. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £140,000

Runner-up: £63,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £16,000

Last 16: £12,000

Last 32: £8,000

Last 64: £4,500

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £700,000

