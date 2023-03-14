A deal couldn't be struck to host the Turkish Masters as usual, leading to the WST stepping in to create a new competition with a 128-strong field.

A brand new snooker tournament, the WST Classic, will go ahead with some of the world's finest players involved this week.

Ronnie O'Sullivan remains the star attraction and will face African champion Mohamed Ibrahim in the first round.

The top 64 players in the world have been seeded for the event, led by No.1 seed O'Sullivan. Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Judd Trump are among many of the biggest names involved in this tournament.

There's a prize pot of £427,000 up for grabs with £80,000 for the eventual champion. The tournament may not boast the prestige of other traditional tournaments but every classic needs an inaugural outing.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the WST Classic 2023.

When is WST Classic snooker 2023?

WST Classic snooker 2023 started on Thursday 16th March 2023.

The tournament will run until Wednesday 22nd March when the final goes ahead.

How to watch WST Classic snooker 2023 on TV and live stream

You can watch the WST Classic exclusively live online at Matchroom.Live.

You can sign up for a tournament pass for just £4.99 or a full month for the same price.

Day passes cost £1.99 and annual passes cost £44.99. You can tune in via a mobile device and there's also the option to cast the broadcast to your TV.

WST Classic snooker 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 16th March

From 10am

From 12pm

From 2pm

From 6pm

