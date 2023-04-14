World Snooker Championship 2023 schedule – Order of play (Saturday 15th April)
We bring you the full World Snooker Championship 2023 schedule for each day.
The World Snooker Championship opens with big names on the slate for Saturday and Sunday.
Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan kick-starts the competition with a showdown against Pang Junxu, while Stuart Bingham is also early on the billing.
Former world champion Neil Robertson will take to the table on Saturday, while Sunday brings Welsh master Mark Williams into play.
Fans will be desperate to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in action and best of 19 frame matches will ensure two sessions for each match, offering plenty of opportunities to soak up the drama on TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you the World Snooker Championship 2023 schedule.
World Snooker Championship 2023 order of play
All UK time.
First round
Saturday 15th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu
Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
From 2:30pm – BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu
Ali Carter v Jak Zones
Sunday 16th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson
Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
Ali Carter v Jak Zones
Monday 17th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson
John Higgins v David Grace
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
Robert Milkins v Joe Perry
Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
Tuesday 18th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Judd Trump v Anthony McGill
John Higgins v David Grace
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
Robert Milkins v Joe Perry
Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
Wednesday 19th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Judd Trump v Anthony McGill
Mark Selby v Matthew Selt
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
Thursday 20th April
First and second rounds (best of 19 and 25)
From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
R1: Mark Selby v Matthew Selt
More matches TBC
From 7pm – BBC iPlayer
R1: Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
More matches TBC
Second round
Friday 21st April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Saturday 22nd April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Sunday 23rd April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Monday 24th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Quarter-finals
TV details TBC
Tuesday 25 April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Wednesday 26th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Semi-finals
Thursday 27th April
From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Friday 28th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Saturday 29th April
From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 2:30pm – BBC One/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Final
Sunday 30th April
From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
Monday 1st May
From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
TBC
