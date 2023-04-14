Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan kick-starts the competition with a showdown against Pang Junxu, while Stuart Bingham is also early on the billing.

The World Snooker Championship opens with big names on the slate for Saturday and Sunday.

Former world champion Neil Robertson will take to the table on Saturday, while Sunday brings Welsh master Mark Williams into play.

Fans will be desperate to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in action and best of 19 frame matches will ensure two sessions for each match, offering plenty of opportunities to soak up the drama on TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you the World Snooker Championship 2023 schedule.

World Snooker Championship 2023 order of play

All UK time.

First round

Saturday 15th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert

From 2:30pm – BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Ali Carter v Jak Zones

Sunday 16th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Ali Carter v Jak Zones

Monday 17th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

John Higgins v David Grace

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Robert Milkins v Joe Perry

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

Tuesday 18th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham

Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Judd Trump v Anthony McGill

John Higgins v David Grace

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Robert Milkins v Joe Perry

Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor

Wednesday 19th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Judd Trump v Anthony McGill

Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

Thursday 20th April

First and second rounds (best of 19 and 25)

From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

R1: Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

More matches TBC

From 7pm – BBC iPlayer

R1: Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui

More matches TBC

Second round

Friday 21st April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Saturday 22nd April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Sunday 23rd April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Monday 24th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Four/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Quarter-finals

TV details TBC

Tuesday 25 April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Wednesday 26th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Semi-finals

Thursday 27th April

From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Friday 28th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Saturday 29th April

From 10am – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 2:30pm – BBC One/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Final

Sunday 30th April

From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

Monday 1st May

From 1pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

From 7pm – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

TBC

