Allen is the reigning UK Championship title holder and will be determined to build a head of steam following his terrific display in Bolton last week. However, he faces stern tests on all sides.

Chinese dark horse Zhang Anda has enjoyed a terrific season so far, 14 years after turning pro. He won the International Championship and finished as runner-up in the English Open to put his name firmly back on the map following several years of intermittent pro status.

And then there's The Rocket. Ronnie O'Sullivan has only featured in four tournaments this year to date, following a series of withdrawals.

He cited "mentally feeling a bit drained and stressed" for dropping out of the Champion of Champions, but fans will hope their hero is able to compete this week.

When is UK Championship 2023?

The UK Championship 2023 starts on Saturday 25th November 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 3rd December 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch UK Championship 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the UK Championship will be extensively shown across BBC and Eurosport platforms, including discovery+.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm each day.

The tournament will be shown live online via discovery+ and iPlayer if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

You can sign up for discovery+ Standard which features full access to snooker coverage on the platform, or you can sign up for a discovery+ Premium monthly pass or discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video, which each include full TNT Sports coverage including Premier League and Champions League football.

Regular subscribers can also stream sports on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

UK Championship 2023 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the UK Championship. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-final: £50,000

Quarter-final: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Last 48: £7,500

Last 80: £5,000

Last 112: £2,500

Highest break: £15,000

TOTAL: £1,205,000

