Ronnie O'Sullivan is the big attraction once again after victories in the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions tournaments in recent weeks.

The UK Championship is the biggest snooker tournament of the season so far with the finest players in the world set to duel in York.

He will hope to record his eighth UK Championship title when he arrives at the tournament this weekend.

Reigning champion Zhao Xintong was hammered 6-1 by O'Sullivan in the Champion of Champions semi-finals recently, while Judd Trump was toppled 10-6 in the final.

Ryan Day is enjoying a strong 2022/23 so far and will hope to compete deep into the upcoming tournament to establish his place among the top-ranked stars.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the UK Championship 2022 snooker tournament.

When is the UK Championship 2022?

The UK Championship 2022 starts on Saturday 12th November 2022.

The first triple crown event culminates in the final on Sunday 20th November 2022.

How to watch UK Championship 2022 on TV and live stream

You can stream every match of the UK Championship live and on-demand via discovery+. Their Entertainment & Sport plan is available for just £6.99 a month.

discovery+ is also available through Amazon Prime Video, meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest snooker stars in Hong Kong than ever before.

This grants complete access to every live stream and every match across the tournament to come.

UK Championship TV schedule today

Saturday 12th November

Round 1

1pm

Zhao Xintong v qualifier

Mark Allen v qualifier

7pm

Kyren Wilson v qualifier

Ryan Day v qualifier

Sunday 13th November

1pm

Neil Robertson v qualifier

Luca Brecel v qualifier

7pm

John Higgins v qualifier

Barry Hawkins v qualifier

Monday 14th November

1pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier

Yan Bingtao v qualifier

7pm

Mark Williams v qualifier

Stuart Bingham v qualifier

