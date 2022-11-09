How to watch UK Championship snooker 2022: TV channel and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the UK Championship 2022 snooker tournament on TV and live stream, including full schedule and broadcast details.
The UK Championship is the biggest snooker tournament of the season so far with the finest players in the world set to duel in York.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is the big attraction once again after victories in the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions tournaments in recent weeks.
He will hope to record his eighth UK Championship title when he arrives at the tournament this weekend.
Reigning champion Zhao Xintong was hammered 6-1 by O'Sullivan in the Champion of Champions semi-finals recently, while Judd Trump was toppled 10-6 in the final.
Ryan Day is enjoying a strong 2022/23 so far and will hope to compete deep into the upcoming tournament to establish his place among the top-ranked stars.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the UK Championship 2022 snooker tournament.
When is the UK Championship 2022?
The UK Championship 2022 starts on Saturday 12th November 2022.
The first triple crown event culminates in the final on Sunday 20th November 2022.
How to watch UK Championship 2022 on TV and live stream
You can stream every match of the UK Championship live and on-demand via discovery+. Their Entertainment & Sport plan is available for just £6.99 a month.
discovery+ is also available through Amazon Prime Video, meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest snooker stars in Hong Kong than ever before.
This grants complete access to every live stream and every match across the tournament to come.
UK Championship TV schedule today
Saturday 12th November
Round 1
1pm
Zhao Xintong v qualifier
Mark Allen v qualifier
7pm
Kyren Wilson v qualifier
Ryan Day v qualifier
Sunday 13th November
1pm
Neil Robertson v qualifier
Luca Brecel v qualifier
7pm
John Higgins v qualifier
Barry Hawkins v qualifier
Monday 14th November
1pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier
Yan Bingtao v qualifier
7pm
Mark Williams v qualifier
Stuart Bingham v qualifier
