How to watch Tour Championship snooker 2023: TV channel and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Tour Championship snooker 2023 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Tour Championship is one of the highest quality events on the World Snooker Tour – and fans will be keen to tune in for this week of high drama.
The tournament is reserved for the top eight players on the one-year ranking list with big names on the verge of missing out this time around.
Mark Allen was the first player to qualify for the Tour Championship following a tremendous year to date that has seen him rake in double the amount of the next highest player on the list.
Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter, Kyren Wilson and Ryan Day all followed Allen into the Tour Championship, but Ronnie O'Sullivan cannot join them.
He withdrew from the WST Classic with an elbow issue and therefore hasn't been able to close the gap to the top eight and qualify for the big event.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.
When is Tour Championship snooker 2023?
The Tour Championship 2023 starts on Monday 27th March 2023.
The tournament runs until Sunday 2nd April 2023 with the final taking place on that day and long into the evening.
How to watch Tour Championship snooker 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of Tour Championship snooker 2023 is exclusively available live on ITV in the UK.
All of the action is also available to stream via ITVX so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.
Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule
Check out our guide for the full Tour Championship schedule and order of play, including provisional times for later rounds.
Quarter-finals
Monday 27th March
ITV4 / ITVX
From 1pm
TBC v TBC
From 7pm
TBC v TBC
Tuesday 28th March
ITV4 / ITVX
From 1pm
TBC v TBC
From 7pm
TBC v TBC
Wednesday 29th March
ITV4 / ITVX
From 1pm
TBC v TBC
From 7pm
TBC v TBC
Thursday 30th March
ITV4 / ITVX
From 1pm
TBC v TBC
From 7pm
TBC v TBC
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Semi-finals
Friday 31st March
ITV4 / ITVX
From 1pm
TBC v TBC
From 7pm
TBC v TBC
Saturday 1st April
ITV4 / ITVX
From 1pm
TBC v TBC
From 7pm
TBC v TBC
Final
Sunday 2nd April
ITV4 / ITVX
From 1pm
TBC v TBC
From 7pm
TBC v TBC
Tour Championship snooker 2023 prize money
There's a prize pot on offer for the Tour Championship. Here's the full rundown:
- Winner: £150,000
- Runner-up: £60,000
- Semi-final: £40,000
- Quarter-final: £20,000
- Highest break: £10,000
- Total: £385,000
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.