The tournament is reserved for the top eight players on the one-year ranking list with big names on the verge of missing out this time around.

The Tour Championship is one of the highest quality events on the World Snooker Tour – and fans will be keen to tune in for this week of high drama.

Mark Allen was the first player to qualify for the Tour Championship following a tremendous year to date that has seen him rake in double the amount of the next highest player on the list.

Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter, Kyren Wilson and Ryan Day all followed Allen into the Tour Championship, but Ronnie O'Sullivan cannot join them.

He withdrew from the WST Classic with an elbow issue and therefore hasn't been able to close the gap to the top eight and qualify for the big event.

When is Tour Championship snooker 2023?

The Tour Championship 2023 starts on Monday 27th March 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 2nd April 2023 with the final taking place on that day and long into the evening.

How to watch Tour Championship snooker 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Tour Championship snooker 2023 is exclusively available live on ITV in the UK.

All of the action is also available to stream via ITVX so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.

Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule

Check out our guide for the full Tour Championship schedule and order of play, including provisional times for later rounds.

Quarter-finals

Monday 27th March

ITV4 / ITVX

From 1pm

TBC v TBC

From 7pm

TBC v TBC

Tuesday 28th March

ITV4 / ITVX

From 1pm

TBC v TBC

From 7pm

TBC v TBC

Wednesday 29th March

ITV4 / ITVX

From 1pm

TBC v TBC

From 7pm

TBC v TBC

Thursday 30th March

ITV4 / ITVX

From 1pm

TBC v TBC

From 7pm

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals

Friday 31st March

ITV4 / ITVX

From 1pm

TBC v TBC

From 7pm

TBC v TBC

Saturday 1st April

ITV4 / ITVX

From 1pm

TBC v TBC

From 7pm

TBC v TBC

Final

Sunday 2nd April

ITV4 / ITVX

From 1pm

TBC v TBC

From 7pm

TBC v TBC

Tour Championship snooker 2023 prize money

There's a prize pot on offer for the Tour Championship. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-final: £40,000

Quarter-final: £20,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £385,000

