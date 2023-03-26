The top eight players on the one-year ranking list have made the cut for the esteemed tournament, though Ronnie O'Sullivan has not made it.

The Tour Championship has rolled back around with a shuffled pack ready to battle after the qualification process.

The Rocket pulled out of the WST Classic with an elbow issue, leaving him outside the top 20 on the one-year list.

Mark Allen was the first comfortable qualifier for the tournament and has since been joined by a mixed bunch featuring Shaun Murphy, Kyren Wilson and Ryan Day.

Fans across the country – and the world – will be keen to see how the in-form players of 2022/23 will fare when pitted against one another.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule.

Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Quarter-finals

Monday 27th March

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Tuesday 28th March

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Wednesday 29th March

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Thursday 30th March

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Semi-finals

Friday 31st March

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Saturday 1st April

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Final

Sunday 2nd April

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

