Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule – Order of play (Monday 27th March)
We bring you the full Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule for each day.
The Tour Championship has rolled back around with a shuffled pack ready to battle after the qualification process.
The top eight players on the one-year ranking list have made the cut for the esteemed tournament, though Ronnie O'Sullivan has not made it.
The Rocket pulled out of the WST Classic with an elbow issue, leaving him outside the top 20 on the one-year list.
Mark Allen was the first comfortable qualifier for the tournament and has since been joined by a mixed bunch featuring Shaun Murphy, Kyren Wilson and Ryan Day.
Fans across the country – and the world – will be keen to see how the in-form players of 2022/23 will fare when pitted against one another.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tour Championship snooker 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Quarter-finals
Monday 27th March
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Tuesday 28th March
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Wednesday 29th March
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Thursday 30th March
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Semi-finals
Friday 31st March
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Saturday 1st April
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Final
Sunday 2nd April
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.