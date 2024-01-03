The Masters snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play (Sunday 7th January)
We bring you The Masters 2024 snooker schedule.
The Masters order of play has been confirmed for the 2024 edition of the tournament with plenty of terrific matches in store.
World champion Luca Brecel will get things under way with a showdown against Jack Lisowski before Shaun Murphy faces Zhang Anda in a tantalising clash.
The nature of The Masters means outstanding match-ups are commonplace, with Ronnie O'Sullivan versus Ding Junhui and Mark Allen versus John Higgins among the hottest match-ups.
Reigning Masters champion Judd Trump returns to Ally Pally in fine fettle. He will be determined to retain his crown and fire out a huge warning shot ahead of the World Championships in April.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for The Masters 2024.
The Masters 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Sunday 7th January – First round
From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Shaun Murphy v Zhang Anda
Monday 8th January – First round
From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Mark Williams v Ali Carter
Tuesday 9th January – First round
From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 10th January – First round
From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Mark Allen v John Higgins
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Mark Selby v Robert Milkins
Thursday 11th January – Quarter-finals
From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
O’Sullivan/Ding v Robertson/Hawkins
From 7pm (BBC Two / BBC Four / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Brecel/Lisowski v Murphy/Zhang
Friday 12th January – Quarter-finals
From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Trump/Wilson v Williams/Carter
From 7pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Allen/Higgins v Selby/Milkins
Saturday 13th January – Semi-finals
From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC v TBC
From 7pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC v TBC
Sunday 14th January – Final
From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC v TBC
From 7pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
TBC v TBC
How to watch The Masters 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of The Masters will be extensively shown across BBC and Eurosport platforms, including discovery+.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm across BBC Two and Eurosport 1 each day, as well as via discovery+. Check out specific channel times above.
The tournament will be shown live online via discovery+ and iPlayer if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
