The nature of The Masters means outstanding match-ups are commonplace, with Ronnie O'Sullivan versus Ding Junhui and Mark Allen versus John Higgins among the hottest match-ups.

Reigning Masters champion Judd Trump returns to Ally Pally in fine fettle. He will be determined to retain his crown and fire out a huge warning shot ahead of the World Championships in April.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for The Masters 2024.

The Masters 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Sunday 7th January – First round

From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Shaun Murphy v Zhang Anda

Monday 8th January – First round

From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Mark Williams v Ali Carter

Tuesday 9th January – First round

From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins

Wednesday 10th January – First round

From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Mark Allen v John Higgins

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Mark Selby v Robert Milkins

Thursday 11th January – Quarter-finals

From 1pm (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

O’Sullivan/Ding v Robertson/Hawkins

From 7pm (BBC Two / BBC Four / BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Brecel/Lisowski v Murphy/Zhang

Friday 12th January – Quarter-finals

From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Trump/Wilson v Williams/Carter

From 7pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Allen/Higgins v Selby/Milkins

Saturday 13th January – Semi-finals

From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC v TBC

From 7pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC v TBC

Sunday 14th January – Final

From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC v TBC

From 7pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

TBC v TBC

How to watch The Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters will be extensively shown across BBC and Eurosport platforms, including discovery+.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm across BBC Two and Eurosport 1 each day, as well as via discovery+. Check out specific channel times above.

The tournament will be shown live online via discovery+ and iPlayer if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

