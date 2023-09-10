Ronnie O'Sullivan won the last event in 2019 with a narrow 11-9 victory over Shaun Murphy. Neil Robertson and Mark Allen made the final four.

The fledgling 2023/24 snooker season has already seen Mark Williams claim the Championship League title, while Barry Hawkins recorded a triumph in the European Masters last time out.

The Shanghai Masters is a non-ranking event, but that won't stop the elite players travelling across to China in the hunt for a healthy pay day and a slice of glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Shanghai Masters 2023.

When is Shanghai Masters 2023?

The Shanghai Masters 2023 starts on Monday 11th September 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 17th September 2023, with the final taking place on that day - and potentially long into the evening.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Shanghai Masters will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Live coverage will take place daily from approximately 8am and 1:30pm on Eurosport 1 or 2 every day.

The same coverage take place on discovery+, which is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Shanghai Masters 2023 prize money

There's a sizeable prize pot on offer for the Shanghai Masters. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £210,000

Runner-up: £105,000

Semi-final: £70,000

Quarter-final: £35,000

Last 16: £17,500

Last 24: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £825,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.