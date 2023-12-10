Reigning champion Gary Wilson has failed to progress beyond the second round of a tournament in 2023/24, but will return in a bid to jolt his season into life.

Freshly crowned UK Championship winner Ronnie O'Sullivan's participation remains unclear after withdrawing from a number of British-based tournaments this season so far.

Zhang Anda, Mark Williams and Barry Hawkins are among the one-year list top pack who will be expected to challenge at the Scottish Open.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Scottish Open 2023.

When is Scottish Open 2023?

The Scottish Open 2023 starts on Monday 11th December 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 17th December 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Scottish Open 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Scottish Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Scottish Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Scottish Open 2023 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Scottish Open. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £427,000

