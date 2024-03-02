World No.7 Mark Williams and No.8 Ali Carter will each face a wildcard entrant from Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Monday prior to the quarter-finals.

They are both expected to progress, meaning the world's top eight will enter a simple knockout tournament on Tuesday, culminating with the final on Wednesday.

Fans across the world will be intrigued to check out the new tournament with its novel 'golden ball' concept which means players can now strike a 167 maximum.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024.

When is the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024?

The Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 starts on Monday 4th March 2024.

The tournament runs until Wednesday 6th March 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 6pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

