Ronnie O'Sullivan, who withdrew from the Championship League last week after losing back-to-back matches, returns to the fold to compete.

He will be joined by the likes of Judd Trump, Luca Brecel, Mark Allen and Mark Selby in a bid to land a hefty pay day for up to three days work in the Middle East.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 prize money pot.

More like this

Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 prize money

Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker offers a hefty prize pot worth £759,000 ($1m) to be split between the eight players.

A full breakdown of the prize pot has not been confirmed, but the purse is double that of the Players Championship, which is contested between 16 players.

The winner can expect to collect a healthy sum, and all competitors will be richly rewarded regardless of their performance.

A second Saudi-based snooker event, the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, will take place between August-September with a total prize purse of around £2million.

It aims to become the fourth major on the calendar after the triple crown events: World Championship, UK Championship, The Masters.

When is the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024?

The Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 starts on Monday 4th March 2024.

The tournament runs until Wednesday 6th March 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 6pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.