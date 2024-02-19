Players Championship snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play today (Monday 19th February)
We bring you the Players Championship 2024 snooker schedule.
The Players Championship 2024 kicks off with some of the biggest names in the game taking to the table in Telford.
One-year ranking list leader Judd Trump kick-starts proceedings with a duel against Chris Wakelin, who qualified at No.16.
Ding Junhui and John Higgins will also compete this evening with first-round winners to progress immediately to the quarter-finals.
Tuesday will see Ronnie O'Sullivan return to action against Zhou Yuelong, while Mark Williams faces Mark Allen in a blockbuster clash.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Players Championship 2024.
Players Championship 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Monday 19th February
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
R1: Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin
R1: Ding Junhui v John Higgins
Tuesday 20th February
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
R1: Mark Williams v Mark Allen
R1: Gary Wilson v Hossein Vafaei
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
R1: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong
R1: Tom Ford v Ali Carter
Wednesday 21st February
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
R1: Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby
R1: Zhang Anda v Noppon Saengkham
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF: TBC v TBC
Thursday 22nd February
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF: TBC v TBC
Friday 23rd February
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
QF: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
SF: TBC v TBC
Saturday 24th February
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
SF: TBC v TBC
Sunday 25th February
From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
F: TBC v TBC
How to watch Players Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Players Championship will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
