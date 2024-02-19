Ding Junhui and John Higgins will also compete this evening with first-round winners to progress immediately to the quarter-finals.

Tuesday will see Ronnie O'Sullivan return to action against Zhou Yuelong, while Mark Williams faces Mark Allen in a blockbuster clash.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Players Championship 2024.

Players Championship 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Monday 19th February

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

R1: Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin

R1: Ding Junhui v John Higgins

Tuesday 20th February

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

R1: Mark Williams v Mark Allen

R1: Gary Wilson v Hossein Vafaei

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

R1: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong

R1: Tom Ford v Ali Carter

Wednesday 21st February

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

R1: Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby

R1: Zhang Anda v Noppon Saengkham

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF: TBC v TBC

Thursday 22nd February

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF: TBC v TBC

Friday 23rd February

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

QF: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

SF: TBC v TBC

Saturday 24th February

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

SF: TBC v TBC

Sunday 25th February

From 1pm and 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

F: TBC v TBC

How to watch Players Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Players Championship will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

