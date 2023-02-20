Players Championship snooker 2023 schedule – Order of play (Monday 20th February)
We've rounded up the full Players Championship snooker 2023 schedule for Monday 20th February.
The Players Championship gets underway with a host of top stars, including one-year world leader Mark Allen.
Allen is the top seed for the event following a terrific 2022/23 season so far and appears to be the man to beat in Wolverhampton.
Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy are also in action early in the week as the top 16 players in the one-year list collide.
Reigning champions Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan both narrowly missed the cut, but newly-crowned Welsh Open champion Robert Milkins is riding high going into this one.
The Milkman's career appeared to be waning in 2021 but he clinched his first title, the Gibraltar Open, in 2022 and followed it up with last week's triumph in Llandudno to breathe new life into his play.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Players Championship snooker 2023 schedule.
Players Championship snooker 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Monday 20th February
Round 1: Evening session – ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm
Mark Allen v Joe O’Connor
Ryan Day v Chris Wakelin
Tuesday 21st February
Round 1: Afternoon session – ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm
Kyren Wilson v Zhou Yuelong
Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy
Round 1: Evening session – ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm
Robert Milkins v Tom Ford
Ali Carter v Judd Trump
Wednesday 22nd February
Round 1: Afternoon session – ITV3 / ITVX from 1pm
Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski
Ding Junhui v Gary Wilson
Quarter-finals: Evening session – ITV3 / ITVX from 7pm
TBC
Thursday 23rd February
Quarter-finals: ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm
TBC
Quarter-finals: ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm
TBC
Friday 24th February
Semi-finals: ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm
TBC
Saturday 25th February
Semi-finals: ITV3 / ITVX from 1pm
TBC
Semi-finals: ITV3 / ITVX from 7pm
TBC
Sunday 26th February
Final: ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm
TBC
Final: ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm
TBC
