Allen is the top seed for the event following a terrific 2022/23 season so far and appears to be the man to beat in Wolverhampton.

The Players Championship gets underway with a host of top stars, including one-year world leader Mark Allen.

Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy are also in action early in the week as the top 16 players in the one-year list collide.

Reigning champions Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan both narrowly missed the cut, but newly-crowned Welsh Open champion Robert Milkins is riding high going into this one.

The Milkman's career appeared to be waning in 2021 but he clinched his first title, the Gibraltar Open, in 2022 and followed it up with last week's triumph in Llandudno to breathe new life into his play.

Players Championship snooker 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Monday 20th February

Round 1: Evening session – ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm

Mark Allen v Joe O’Connor

Ryan Day v Chris Wakelin

Tuesday 21st February

Round 1: Afternoon session – ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Zhou Yuelong

Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

Round 1: Evening session – ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm

Robert Milkins v Tom Ford

Ali Carter v Judd Trump

Wednesday 22nd February

Round 1: Afternoon session – ITV3 / ITVX from 1pm

Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski

Ding Junhui v Gary Wilson

Quarter-finals: Evening session – ITV3 / ITVX from 7pm

TBC

Thursday 23rd February

Quarter-finals: ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm

TBC

Quarter-finals: ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm

TBC

Friday 24th February

Semi-finals: ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm

TBC

Saturday 25th February

Semi-finals: ITV3 / ITVX from 1pm

TBC

Semi-finals: ITV3 / ITVX from 7pm

TBC

Sunday 26th February

Final: ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm

TBC

Final: ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm

TBC

