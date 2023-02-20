How to watch Players Championship snooker 2023: TV channel and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the Players Championship snooker 2023 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Players Championship will go ahead without a cluster of huge stars such as reigning champion Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Tournament qualification is based on the top 16 players in the one-year ranking list, with Robertson and O'Sullivan among the big names to miss out.
Mark Williams and Barry Hawkins are ranked 17th and 18th on the list and will also miss out. However, the lack of superstar quality looks set to ramp up the unpredictability with a fresh field of contenders.
Mark Allen is the comfortable leader in the one-year rankings with Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby and Judd Trump also in the mix.
Robert Milkins – who is used to lingering around the No.40 slot in the world rankings – rides high in the fourth seed spot following an impressive 2022/23 season so far.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.
When is Players Championship snooker 2023?
Players Championship snooker 2023 started on Monday 20th February 2023.
The final takes place on Sunday 26th February 2023.
How to watch Players Championship snooker 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of Players Championship snooker 2023 is exclusively available live on ITV in the UK.
All of the action is also available to stream via ITVX so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.
Players Championship snooker 2023 schedule
Check out our guide for the full Players Championship schedule and order of play, including provisional times for later rounds.
Monday 20th February
Round 1
ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm
Tuesday 21st February
Round 1
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Wednesday 22nd February
Quarter-finals
ITV3 / ITVX from 7pm
Thursday 23rd February
Quarter-finals
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Friday 24th February
Semi-finals
ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm
Saturday 25th February
Semi-finals
ITV3 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
Sunday 26th February
Final
ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Players Championship snooker 2023 prize money
There's a prize pot on offer for the Players Championship. Here's the full rundown:
- Winner: £125,000
- Runner-up: £50,000
- Semi-finals: £30,000
- Quarter-finals: £15,000
- Last 16: £10,000
- Highest break: £10,000
- Total: £385,000
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.