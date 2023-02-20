Tournament qualification is based on the top 16 players in the one-year ranking list, with Robertson and O'Sullivan among the big names to miss out.

The Players Championship will go ahead without a cluster of huge stars such as reigning champion Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Mark Williams and Barry Hawkins are ranked 17th and 18th on the list and will also miss out. However, the lack of superstar quality looks set to ramp up the unpredictability with a fresh field of contenders.

Mark Allen is the comfortable leader in the one-year rankings with Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby and Judd Trump also in the mix.

Robert Milkins – who is used to lingering around the No.40 slot in the world rankings – rides high in the fourth seed spot following an impressive 2022/23 season so far.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.

When is Players Championship snooker 2023?

Players Championship snooker 2023 started on Monday 20th February 2023.

The final takes place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

How to watch Players Championship snooker 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Players Championship snooker 2023 is exclusively available live on ITV in the UK.

All of the action is also available to stream via ITVX so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.

Players Championship snooker 2023 schedule

Check out our guide for the full Players Championship schedule and order of play, including provisional times for later rounds.

Monday 20th February

Round 1

ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm

Tuesday 21st February

Round 1

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Wednesday 22nd February

Quarter-finals

ITV3 / ITVX from 7pm

Thursday 23rd February

Quarter-finals

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Friday 24th February

Semi-finals

ITV4 / ITVX from 7pm

Saturday 25th February

Semi-finals

ITV3 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Sunday 26th February

Final

ITV4 / ITVX from 1pm / 7pm

Players Championship snooker 2023 prize money

There's a prize pot on offer for the Players Championship. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £125,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-finals: £30,000

Quarter-finals: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £385,000

