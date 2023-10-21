The Macau event has now been postponed, but the five players due to be involved will be absent in Belfast.

World champion Luca Brecel, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Ali Carter will not be entered for the Northern Ireland Open.

That leaves a depleted field taking to the table in Belfast, though the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams and Judd Trump are among the stars still set to shine in the first Home Nations event on the calendar.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2023.

When is Northern Ireland Open 2023?

The Northern Ireland Open 2023 starts on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 29th October 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Northern Ireland Open 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Northern Ireland Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament (from 12pm on Friday 27th).

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Northern Ireland Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Northern Ireland Open 2023 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Northern Ireland Open. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £427,000

