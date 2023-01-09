Both of the opening matches ended with stunning results as reigning champion and top seed Neil Robertson was dispatched 6-4 by a riotous No.12 seed Shaun Murphy.

The Masters is well under way at Alexandra Palace as the opening day set the tone for a potentially explosive week to come.

The drama intensified in the evening as debutant Hossein Vafaei swept aside No.3 seed Mark Selby.

Vafaei qualified for the event following the suspension of Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong from the competition amid a match-fixing investigation.

Fans around the world will be keen to see attention return to the table with the finest players on the planet colliding in this most prestigious tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.

How to watch The Masters snooker 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters snooker 2023 is exclusively available live on BBC TV and online platforms.

BBC Two will show the bulk of the coverage. BBC One is expected to showcase some of the semi-final coverage.

All of the action is also available to stream via BBC iPlayer so you can keep track of the action on the move via a range of devices.

The Masters snooker 2023 schedule

Check out our guide for the full The Masters schedule and order of play, including provisional times for later rounds.

Round 1

Monday 9th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel (13)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two

(7) John Higgins v Jack Lisowski (11)

Tuesday 10th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

(6) Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins (10)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two

(8) Mark Williams v David Gilbert (16)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is The Masters snooker 2023?

The Masters snooker 2023 started on Sunday 8th January 2023.

The final takes place on Sunday 15th January 2023.

The Masters snooker 2023 prize money

There's a hefty prize pot on offer for the Masters. The total remains the same as last year's edition. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finals: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £30,000

Last 16: £15,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total: £725,000

Who won The Masters snooker in 2022?

Neil Robertson won The Masters in 2022 following a convincing 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins in the showpiece match.

Robertson defeated Anthony McGill, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams on his way to the title.

The Australian star struck the highest break of the final with 114 as part of eight 50+ breaks to his name in the match.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.