No.2 seed Ronnie O'Sullivan enters the competition against rising star Luca Brecel, who was the runner-up in the English Open before Christmas.

The Masters is in full swing with an enticing line-up of talent on display on Monday as the first round heats up.

The evening match-up will see No.7 seed John Higgins face Jack Lisowski in an inevitably tightly-contested duel.

Eyebrows have already been raised in the tournament after just one day following the elimination of reigning champion Neil Robertson and No.3 seed Mark Selby by relative underdog opponents.

We've rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you The Masters snooker 2023 schedule.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Masters snooker 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Round 1

Monday 9th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel (13)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two

(7) John Higgins v Jack Lisowski (11)

Tuesday 10th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

(6) Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins (10)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two

(8) Mark Williams v David Gilbert (16)

Wednesday 11th January

Afternoon session

From 1pm on BBC Two

(3) Judd Trump v Ryan Day (14)

Evening session

From 7pm on BBC Two

(5) Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham (12)

Quarter-finals

Thursday 12th January

Afternoon session

TBC

Evening session

TBC

Friday 13th January

Afternoon session

TBC

Evening session

TBC

Semi-finals

Saturday 14th January

Afternoon session

TBC

Evening session

TBC

Final

Sunday 15th January

Afternoon session

TBC

Evening session

TBC

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.