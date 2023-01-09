The Masters snooker 2023 schedule – Order of play (Monday 9th January)
We've rounded up the full The Masters snooker 2023 schedule for Monday 9th January.
The Masters is in full swing with an enticing line-up of talent on display on Monday as the first round heats up.
No.2 seed Ronnie O'Sullivan enters the competition against rising star Luca Brecel, who was the runner-up in the English Open before Christmas.
The evening match-up will see No.7 seed John Higgins face Jack Lisowski in an inevitably tightly-contested duel.
Eyebrows have already been raised in the tournament after just one day following the elimination of reigning champion Neil Robertson and No.3 seed Mark Selby by relative underdog opponents.
We've rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.
RadioTimes.com brings you The Masters snooker 2023 schedule.
The Masters snooker 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Round 1
Monday 9th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel (13)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Two
(7) John Higgins v Jack Lisowski (11)
Tuesday 10th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
(6) Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins (10)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Two
(8) Mark Williams v David Gilbert (16)
Wednesday 11th January
Afternoon session
From 1pm on BBC Two
(3) Judd Trump v Ryan Day (14)
Evening session
From 7pm on BBC Two
(5) Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham (12)
Quarter-finals
Thursday 12th January
Afternoon session
TBC
Evening session
TBC
Friday 13th January
Afternoon session
TBC
Evening session
TBC
Semi-finals
Saturday 14th January
Afternoon session
TBC
Evening session
TBC
Final
Sunday 15th January
Afternoon session
TBC
Evening session
TBC
