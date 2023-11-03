The former world champion's relentless form has launched him to the top of the one-year ranking list with £344,000 to his name so far, more than double the prize money haul of Mark Williams and Barry Hawkins in second and third respectively.

Trump is already the man to beat in Tianjin due to his status as reigning champion from four years ago, the last time the competition was staged. He defeated Shaun Murphy 10-3 in the showpiece encounter.

Luca Brecel is yet to replicate the form that launched him to his maiden world title earlier in 2023. He hasn't featured since the English Open following a row over a potential exhibition tournament in Macau that would have seen him and four other top stars, including Mark Selby, miss time on the regular tour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the International Championship 2023.

When is International Championship 2023?

The International Championship 2023 starts on Sunday 5th November 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 12th November 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch International Championship 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the International Championship will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 7:30am and 12:30pm on each day of the tournament (from 7am on Fri 10th, Sat 11th, Sun 12th).

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the International Championship.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

International Championship 2023 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the International Championship. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £175,000

Runner-up: £75,000

Semi-final: £33,000

Quarter-final: £22,000

Last 16: £14,000

Last 32: £9,000

Last 64: £5,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £825,000

