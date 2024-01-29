"It's been a tiring and challenging season for me so far, despite how it may seem with the tournament wins, so hope you understand."

The absence of the hottest player on tour this season, with two of the triple crown titles to his name, is a blow - but offers the opportunity for the chasing pack to gain momentum as the season leads toward The Crucible in Sheffield.

Reigning champion Ali Carter will hope to make the most of his return to the German capital after defeating Tom Ford 10-3 in last year's showpiece match.

More like this

Judd Trump remains top of the one-year ranking list, and will be determined to bounce back from his defeat in the World Grand Prix final last time out.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the German Masters 2024.

Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time

When is German Masters 2024?

The German Masters 2024 started on Monday 29th January 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 4th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch German Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the German Masters will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show most of their live coverage from 2pm and 7pm throughout the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week. Check out the German Masters order of play for details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the German Masters.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

German Masters 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the German Masters 2024. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Losing semi-finalist: £17,500

Losing quarter-finalist: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £427,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.