Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the competition based on "health and wellbeing" grounds, and players will seek to exploit his absence following his outrageous form in 2023/24 so far.

Fans in mainland Europe will be delighted to see most of their heroes in action, with plenty to play for in the latter half of the season - as thoughts begin to turn towards the World Championships in the spring.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the German Masters 2024.

German Masters 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Monday 29th January

From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R1: Ali Carter v Michael White

R1: Shaun Murphy v Xu Si

R1: Barry Pinches v Julian Leclercq

R1: Mark Selby v Marco Fu

R2: Sam Craigie v Liam Pullen

R2: Martin O'Donnell v Matthew Selt

From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R1: Mark Allen v M Phetmalaikul

R1: Judd Trump v Lukas Kleckers

R1: Neil Robertson v Sanderson Lam

R1: Luca Brecel v Ishpreet Singh Chadha

R2: Graeme Dott v Ashley Carty

R2: Stephen Maguire v Joe O'Connor

R2: Jamie Clarke v Scott Donaldson

Tuesday 30th January

From 9am

R2: Ali Carter/Michael White v Peng Yisong

R2: Pang Junxu v Haydon Pinhey

R2: Zhou Yuelong v Tian Pengfei

R2: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Zhang Anda

R2: Aaron Hill v Yuan Sijun

R2: Mark Joyce v Si Jiahui

R2: Neil Robertson/Sanderson Lam v Jimmy Robertson

From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R2: Zak Surety v Alexander Ursenbacher

R2: He Guoqiang v Mark Williams

R2: Andrew Higginson v Shaun Murphy/Xu Si

R2: Matthew Stevens v Judd Trump/Lukas Kleckers

R2: Robert Milkins v Robbie Williams

R2: Ryan Day v Oliver Brown

R2: Andrew Pagett v Chris Wakelin

From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R2: Mark Allen/M Phetmalaikul v Louis Heathcote

R2: Barry Pinches/Julian Leclercq v Ken Doherty

R2: David Gilbert v Jordan Brown

R2: Alfie Davies v Mark Selby/Marco Fu

R2: Joe Perry v Xing Zihao

R2: Kyren Wilson v Ben Woollaston

R2: Ricky Walden v David Lilley

R2: Xiao Guodong v Tom Ford

R2: Mark Davis v Barry Hawkins

R2: Ben Mertens v Fan Zhengyi

R2: Liu Hongyu v Luca Brecel/Ishpreet Singh Chadha

Wednesday 31st January

From 9am (discovery+/Eurosport)

R3: TBC v TBC

From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R3: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R3: TBC v TBC

Thursday 1st February

From 9am (discovery+/Eurosport)

R4: TBC v TBC

From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R4: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

R4: TBC v TBC

Friday 2nd February

From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

Quarter-finals: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

Quarter-finals: TBC v TBC

Saturday 3rd February

From 1pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

Semi-finals: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

Semi-finals: TBC v TBC

Sunday 4th February

From 1pm and 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)

Final: TBC v TBC

How to watch German Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the German Masters will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show most of their live coverage from 2pm and 7pm throughout the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week. Check out the schedule above for details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the German Masters.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

