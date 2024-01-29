German Masters 2024 snooker schedule: Order of play today (Monday 29th January)
We bring you the German Masters 2024 snooker schedule.
The German Masters has arrived, with a stacked first round set to place some of the world's finest players in the spotlight in Berlin.
Reigning champion Ali Carter, one-year ranking leader Judd Trump and world champion Luca Brecel are all in action on the opening day.
Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the competition based on "health and wellbeing" grounds, and players will seek to exploit his absence following his outrageous form in 2023/24 so far.
Fans in mainland Europe will be delighted to see most of their heroes in action, with plenty to play for in the latter half of the season - as thoughts begin to turn towards the World Championships in the spring.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the German Masters 2024.
German Masters 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Monday 29th January
From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R1: Ali Carter v Michael White
R1: Shaun Murphy v Xu Si
R1: Barry Pinches v Julian Leclercq
R1: Mark Selby v Marco Fu
R2: Sam Craigie v Liam Pullen
R2: Martin O'Donnell v Matthew Selt
From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R1: Mark Allen v M Phetmalaikul
R1: Judd Trump v Lukas Kleckers
R1: Neil Robertson v Sanderson Lam
R1: Luca Brecel v Ishpreet Singh Chadha
R2: Graeme Dott v Ashley Carty
R2: Stephen Maguire v Joe O'Connor
R2: Jamie Clarke v Scott Donaldson
Tuesday 30th January
From 9am
R2: Ali Carter/Michael White v Peng Yisong
R2: Pang Junxu v Haydon Pinhey
R2: Zhou Yuelong v Tian Pengfei
R2: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Zhang Anda
R2: Aaron Hill v Yuan Sijun
R2: Mark Joyce v Si Jiahui
R2: Neil Robertson/Sanderson Lam v Jimmy Robertson
From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R2: Zak Surety v Alexander Ursenbacher
R2: He Guoqiang v Mark Williams
R2: Andrew Higginson v Shaun Murphy/Xu Si
R2: Matthew Stevens v Judd Trump/Lukas Kleckers
R2: Robert Milkins v Robbie Williams
R2: Ryan Day v Oliver Brown
R2: Andrew Pagett v Chris Wakelin
From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R2: Mark Allen/M Phetmalaikul v Louis Heathcote
R2: Barry Pinches/Julian Leclercq v Ken Doherty
R2: David Gilbert v Jordan Brown
R2: Alfie Davies v Mark Selby/Marco Fu
R2: Joe Perry v Xing Zihao
R2: Kyren Wilson v Ben Woollaston
R2: Ricky Walden v David Lilley
R2: Xiao Guodong v Tom Ford
R2: Mark Davis v Barry Hawkins
R2: Ben Mertens v Fan Zhengyi
R2: Liu Hongyu v Luca Brecel/Ishpreet Singh Chadha
Wednesday 31st January
From 9am (discovery+/Eurosport)
R3: TBC v TBC
From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R3: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R3: TBC v TBC
Thursday 1st February
From 9am (discovery+/Eurosport)
R4: TBC v TBC
From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R4: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
R4: TBC v TBC
Friday 2nd February
From 2pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
Quarter-finals: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
Quarter-finals: TBC v TBC
Saturday 3rd February
From 1pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
Semi-finals: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
Semi-finals: TBC v TBC
Sunday 4th February
From 1pm and 7pm (discovery+/Eurosport)
Final: TBC v TBC
How to watch German Masters 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the German Masters will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.
Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show most of their live coverage from 2pm and 7pm throughout the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week. Check out the schedule above for details.
discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the German Masters.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
