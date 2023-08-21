The competition is held in Nuremberg, Germany, and reigning champion Kyren Wilson will be determined to kick-start his campaign in style.

Reigning world champion Luca Brecel will make his first competitive appearance since winning the World Snooker Championship earlier this year.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams, Judd Trump and Mark Selby are among the all-star cast ready to kick off their campaigns in 2023/24.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the European Masters 2023.

When is European Masters 2023?

The European Masters 2023 starts on Tuesday 22nd August 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 27th August 2023, with the final taking place on that day and potentially long into the evening.

How to watch European Masters 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the European Masters will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+ with a range of options available to choose from.

The Eurosport 2 TV channel will show all live coverage from 2:30pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament (and from 1pm on Saturday 26th).

The same coverage will be available on discovery+ which is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

European Masters 2023 prize money

There's a decent prize pot on offer for the European Masters. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £427,000

