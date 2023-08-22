Tuesday's action will see Jack Lisowski, Hossein Vafaei and Tom Ford among the top-ranked players in action as they seek to kick-start the competition with confident victories.

European Masters 2023 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Tuesday 22nd August – Last 64

From 10am

[32] Si Jiahui v Ken Doherty [73]

[59] Dominic Dale v Duane Jones

[97] Andrew Higginson v Zhou Yuelong [24]

[71] Dylan Emery v John Higgins [9]

[43] Lyu Haotian v Elliot Slessor [45]

From 2:30pm on Eurosport 2 / discovery+ Standard / discovery+ Premium

[28] Chris Wakelin v Aaron Hill [70]

[42] Ben Woollaston v Xu Si [60]

[21] Tom Ford v Oliver Brown [87]

[107] Ross Muir v Joe Perry [25]

From 7pm on Eurosport 2 / discovery+ Standard / discovery+ Premium

[16] Hossein Vafaei v Allan Taylor [78]

[41] Jamie Jones v Ricky Walden [20]

[63] Michael White v Jack Lisowski [13]

[106] Ashley Carty v Joe O'Connor [29]

Wednesday 23rd August – Last 64

From 10am

[69] Ben Mertens v Sanderson Lam [72]

[39] Xiao Guodong v Stuart Bingham [22]

[84] Adam Duffy v Mark Selby/Manasawin Phetmalaikul

[122] Jiang Jun v Zak Surety [75]

[46] Robbie Williams v Pang Junxu [31]

[26] Noppon Saengkham v Mark Davis [62]

From 2:30pm on Eurosport 2 / discovery+ Standard / discovery+ Premium

[64] Ashley Hugill v Ali Carter [11]

[108] Louis Heathcote v Anthony Hamilton [35]

[10] Mark Williams v Matthew Stevens [40]

Judd Trump/Mohamed Ibrahim v Jordan Brown [34]

[113] Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Luca Brecel/Jackson Page

From 7pm on Eurosport 2 / discovery+ Standard / discovery+ Premium

[96] Kyren Wilson/Dean Young v Alfie Burden [96]

[98] Daniel Wells v Shaun Murphy/Graeme Dott

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Andy Hicks v Peng Yisong [83]

Neil Robertson/Wu Yize v Liu Hongyu [120]

[23] Jimmy Robertson v Scott Donaldson [50]

[68] James Cahill v Barry Hawkins [18]

How to watch European Masters 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the European Masters will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+ with a range of options available to choose from.

The Eurosport 2 TV channel will show all live coverage from 2:30pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament (and from 1pm on Saturday 26th).

The same coverage will be available on discovery+ which is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

