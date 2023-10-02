Defending champion Mark Selby will be determined to notch up his first tournament victory of the 2023/24 season after just falling short on Sunday.

Selby was defeated 10-7 by Mark Williams in the British Open final, and will be keen to avenge his loss at the first opportunity.

Ronnie O'Sullivan returns to the table this week after withdrawing from the British Open prior to the tournament, while world champion Luca Brecel and early-season one-year ranking leader Barry Hawkins are also in action.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the English Open 2023.

When is English Open 2023?

The English Open 2023 starts on Monday 2nd October 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 8th October 2023, with the final taking place on that day and potentially long into the evening.

How to watch English Open 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the English Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on each day of the tournament (12pm on Friday 6th).

The same coverage will be available on discovery+, as well as the morning sessions live on the streaming platform from 10am.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the English Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

English Open 2023 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the English Open. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £427,000

