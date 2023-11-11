He is clearly the man to beat going into this one, but faces plenty of stern opposition from the start.

Qualification for the tournament is earned by winning a WST tournament in the previous year.

Ronnie O'Sullivan triumphed in 2022, though he is not guaranteed to enter this year's competition after missing several tournaments recently.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Snooker Champion of Champions 2023.

When is Snooker Champion of Champions 2023?

The Champion of Champions 2023 starts on Monday 13th November 2023.

The tournament runs until Sunday 19th November 2023, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch Snooker Champion of Champions 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Champion of Champions will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

Snooker Champion of Champions 2023 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Champion of Champions. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Group runner-up: £17,500

First round: £12,500

TOTAL: £440,000

