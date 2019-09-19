Warrington are without half-back Matty Smith following a one-match suspension.

Castleford sneaked into the final spot of the playoffs despite being level on points with Hull FC.

The Glassblowers enjoyed a points difference swing of more than 200 over sixth-placed Hull to book their place in the Elimination Final against Warrington.

More like this

The winner of the match will head into the second Elimination Final against the loser of Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils who play on Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers game on TV and online.

What time is the Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers game?

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 19th 2019.

How to watch and live stream Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Just two points separated Warrington and Castleford in the end, though Warrington’s slide was alarming towards the end of the regular campaign.

The Wire lost five of their final six Super League matches yet managed to grab a shock victory against St Helens in the Challenge Cup Final during the midst of the downturn in form.

Warrington’s run of results is a concern, but they have the know-how to find a way through in the big games.

They have negotiated numerous knockout rounds to reach three final in their most recent competitions (2018 Challenge Cup, 2018 Super League, 2019 Challenge Cup) and will produce another big display here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Warrington Wolves win