Super Saturday looks set to live up to its name, with all eyes on Ireland versus Scotland in Dublin in the second of three clashes.

Should the Irish stumble once again, an almighty scramble for the crown will break out, with England firmly in the mix.

England travel to Lyon for a date with France that could prove to be a title-deciding crunch match or a dead rubber, depending on events across the Irish Sea.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lowdown on how England can win the Six Nations this weekend.

How can England win the Six Nations?

There are too many permutations and variations of what could happen this weekend to accurately list them all. We've listed the most likely ways for each team to win the Six Nations.

England will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, Ireland don't earn a bonus point and England win against France with a bonus point.

Scotland win against Ireland, Ireland earn a bonus point and England win against France with a bonus point and overturn a 79-point difference deficit.

Ireland will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Ireland win against Scotland.

Ireland draw/lose against Scotland but earn two bonus points.

Ireland draw/lose against Scotland but earn one bonus point and maintain a superior points difference to Scotland/England.

Scotland will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, Scotland earn a bonus point and overturn a 76-point difference deficit, Ireland don't earn any bonus points.

France will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, neither side earns any bonus points and France win against England with a bonus point.

Scotland win against Ireland, Scotland earn a bonus point, Ireland don't earn any bonus points and France win against England with a bonus point and a greater margin of victory than Scotland over Ireland.

