The Welsh have lost all three of their matches so far, with reigning champions France to come on the final weekend.

Wales are closing in on total humiliation in the Six Nations 2023 as Warren Gatland's fairytale return grows increasingly dark.

This weekend, Wales face fellow basement-dwellers Italy in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon, but any Welsh fans with reasonable memories will know this won't be any easy afternoon in Rome.

Italy ended their 36-game losing streak in the Six Nations with a victory over Wales last year and will hope for a repeat performance here.

Welsh fans will be determined to see Gatland guide his men to calmer waters — any kind of encouragement as the World Cup approaches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Wales on TV and online.

When is Italy v Wales on TV?

Italy v Wales will take place on Saturday 11th March.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Italy v Wales kick-off time

Italy v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Scotland v Ireland.

What TV channel is Italy v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 1:25pm. You can also tune in for the match via Welsh-language channel S4C.

ITV has the rights to broadcast all of Italy's home matches.

How to live stream Italy v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Italy v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Italy v Wales odds

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Round 4

Round 4

Saturday 11th March

Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1 / S4C

England v France (4:45pm) BBC One / ITV1

Sunday 12th March

Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One / S4C

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

