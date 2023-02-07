Ireland produced a dominant show of force to hammer Wales 34-10 in Cardiff on Warren Gatland's return.

Once again, the biggest match of the Six Nations looks set to be Ireland pitted against France, with Dublin ready to rock during this early title-shaping encounter.

Coach Andy Farrell will believe his men are favourites to go all the way this year following huge results since the last Six Nations, but their ambitions will be greatly tested in this one.

France avoided a humiliating opening weekend defeat to Italy thanks to a late Matthieu Jalibert try. Les Bleus have extended their winning run to 14 matches in the lead-up to this one.

Fabien Galthie will be determined to keep his men focused on the trip to Ireland. They conceded 18 penalties last weekend and a similar number here would surely see Ireland dominate proceedings in this crucial showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v France on TV and online.

When is Ireland v France on TV?

Ireland v France will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Ireland v France kick-off time

Ireland v France will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Italy.

What TV channel is Ireland v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 1:25pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Ireland's home matches.

How to live stream Ireland v France online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Ireland v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ireland v France odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Ireland (4/9) Draw (22/1) France (2/1)*

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

