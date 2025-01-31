Farrell has assumed position as coach of the British & Irish Lions, meaning his lieutenant Simon Easterby will assume the role on a temporary basis. He will be determined to hit the ground running.

England also start a new era, with Maro Itoje replacing Jamie George as captain for the series.

Coach Steve Borthwick is under mounting pressure to show signs of progress this tournament, and a victory across the Irish Sea would send a terrific signal of intent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v England on TV and online.

When is Ireland v England?

Ireland v England will take place on Saturday 1st February 2025.

The game takes place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

What time is Ireland v England kick-off?

Ireland v England will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v England on?

Ireland v England will be shown live on ITV1 from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v England online

Ireland v England will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

