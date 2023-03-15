Andy Farrell's men are undefeated in the tournament so far and can win the Grand Slam if they can dispatch beleaguered England on home soil in Dublin.

Ireland will win the Six Nations if they defeat England on Super Saturday this weekend. It's just that simple.

The Irish have recorded three bonus-point victories in four matches and could already be crowned champions by the time they kick off if France fail to beat Wales.

Even if the unthinkable happens and Ireland lose to England, a bonus point may well be enough to limp over the line. The odds are overwhelmingly in their favour.

On the other hand, England are highly likely to finish their third consecutive tournament outside the top two and Steve Borthwick is under early pressure to show signs of progress following a 53-10 humiliation against France last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v England on TV and online.

When is Ireland v England on TV?

Ireland v England will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Ireland v England kick-off time

Ireland v England will kick off at 5pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Wales.

What TV channel is Ireland v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 4:30pm.

ITV has the rights to broadcast all of Ireland's home matches.

How to live stream Ireland v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Ireland v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ireland v England odds

