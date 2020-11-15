They will still be very pleased with their trajectory though after finishing last year's Rugby World Cup just one point short of the semi-finals and this year's encouraging displays.

Fiji have been invited to join the tournament alongside Georgia and the traditional Six Nations contenders, and they're not just here to make up the numbers.

They are an explosive team with several sharp talents who are under no pressure to succeed but could scare some of the big boys.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Fiji on TV and online.

When is France v Fiji on TV?

France v Fiji will take place on Sunday 15th November 2020.

Check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

France v Fiji will kick off at 3:15pm.

There are numerous Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including England v Georgia.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is France v Fiji on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels, but you can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream France v Fiji online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

France v Fiji team news

France: TBC

Fiji: TBC

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.