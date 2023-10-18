England are no strangers to semi-finals, but they weren’t expected to make it this far, let alone go unbeaten. They’ll have grown in confidence, and many in England’s squad will still be eager to avenge their loss to the Springboks in 2019’s final.

South Africa have the pedigree of champions, and have reinforced that after besting France, who were favoured to make it past the Boks.

Their strength in depth has become their strongest tool, making it hard to predict what XV Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will trot out.

England have yet to face an opponent of South Africa’s calibre yet. Samoa and Fiji tested them, and they had to adapt against Argentina in the opening game, but the battle-hardened Bokke may be a step too far for Steve Borthwick’s side.

When is England v South Africa?

England v South Africa will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is England v South Africa kick-off?

England v South Africa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v South Africa on?

England v South Africa will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v South Africa online

England v South Africa will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v South Africa key player to watch

Owen Farrell (England)

Many England fans have yet to warm back up to Owen Farrell after his suspension, his name being booed when the team was announced prior to their match against Fiji. He played well against Fiji and was integral to England’s kicking game, but many will remember how he and his England side faded against the Boks in 2019.

He’ll have to step up against South Africa and rediscover the level he previously reached. Either way, much of England’s success will rest on his shoulders.

England squad – team news

To be announced.

South Africa squad – team news

To be announced.

